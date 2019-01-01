'I hope that I am in fire mode' - Heung-min Son confident of hitting form in Champions League final

Tottenham forward insists that he will be raring to go when Spurs face Liverpool in Madrid on June 1

forward Heung-min Son has insisted he is confident he will return in ‘fire mode’ against in the final.

While most players will have a three-week rest period ahead of the final in Madrid on June 1, Son has had a slightly longer time to prepare after missing Spurs’ 2-2 draw with after serving the first of a three-match domestic ban following his red card against Bournemouth.

Having enjoyed an excellent run of form before Christmas and in the early weeks of 2019, Son’s form has cooled slightly, outside of his decisive contribution in the Champions League quarter-final against , but he is optimistic that this break will do his form good.

“I think everyone needs this time to rest,” Son told the Evening Standard.

“We’re trying to get as fit as possible, to make sure we give everything in this game.

“I am a really, really positive guy and it is one of the best feelings to be playing in the Champions League final, so I just want to make sure that I am ready for every single ball and every single second.

“It is in three weeks, so everything is in our hands. I hope that I am in fire mode!”

Son was named the club’s Player of the Season in three separate fan votes on Sunday and also won Goal of the Season for his solo goal against in November.

But, despite the jubilation following Spurs’ dramatic victory over in the Champions League semi-final last week, Son said he was disappointed to have missed Spurs’ final home game of the season against .

“It’s been a crazy week,” the international said. “We spent [last] Wednesday celebrating. We were so happy.

“And then I realised I couldn’t play on Sunday and I was sad. But still, we are in the Champions League final and it feels so amazing.

Article continues below

“I don’t want to talk about winning or losing. There’s a long time to prepare for this important game.

“Winning the Champions League means a lot, but losing would be painful for a long, long time. We just want to be ready and then we will see what happens.

“Liverpool are a strong team, so how we play will be important.”