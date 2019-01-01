I hope Hazard stays at Chelsea, but nobody can resist Real Madrid - Gullit

The 28-year-old is still being heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital, but the former Blues star hopes he stays for a bit longer

Ruud Gullit wants Eden Hazard to stay at next season, but believes the forward will leave if make a summer bid.

The international has openly flirted with a move to the Spanish capital in recent transfer windows, and it is understood they will try to sign him at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with the Premier League outfit and has been encouraged to leave Stamford Bridge for Santiago Bernabeu, with former boss Glenn Hoddle saying it is "the right time" for him to go and that he will be used properly in the Spanish capital.

Gullit, though, hopes Hazard stays with Chelsea for the time being, though feels he will find it almost impossible to knock back Madrid.

"I think first, they have to be aware of what they want to do next year with the coach," Gullit told Goal as a guest on Bein Sports' Super's of Football Ceremony.

"I hope he’ll stay, hope he gets a chance to make his team. There are a lot of players in the Premier League who everybody thinks will go. Maybe Paul Pogba will go, Ander Herrera, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane will go. It’s all maybes, we don’t know.

"Nobody can resist Real Madrid. It's the biggest club on earth, so it’s difficult for them if Real Madrid comes, I think you will make that choice. Therefore let’s see what Real Madrid really wants to do. They have big plans, but let’s wait and see."

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri is said to be under pressure at the London side as the end of the season nears, but Gullit says the Italian deserves more time.

However, he believes signing Jorginho from to displace N'Golo Kante in midfield was Sarri's biggest mistake.

"I think that Chelsea at the moment is a difficult club for managers because when you are successful, you get sacked," he added.

"If you’re not successful, maybe you can stay. It’s a strange thing with Chelsea. I think when [owner Roman] Abramovich came in it was amazing because he brought money and that’s why he bought the best players. They were winning all the time. In the moment, the least expected, they won the with Roberto Di Matteo.

"And now there are other clubs in the Premier League who have almost the same amount of money. have the same amount of money. Clubs are coming as well from the Championship who get £200 million from the Premier League. So they have money to invest.

"And that is the same problem that now have. When they were successful, they were the only ones with the money. Now everyone has it. It became difficult for them as well.

"Money is an important thing and also to get the right players. Sarri came in a moment that the team needs to be rebuilt, he did not get a lot of time. I feel a little bit for him.

"I think he made a mistake with Jorginho. He is a good player in the midfield, right? But he already had one [N'Golo Kante]! From . He won the World Cup. So why would you then buy another one? Now he plays in the right midfielder. Why?

"He is the best holding midfielder from France. Why would you do that? And I think that is the problem which started it, for me."