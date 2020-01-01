'I give money to charity, not the FA' - Tottenham boss Mourinho won't comment on late penalty in Newcastle draw

The Portuguese coach feared he would be fined by the governing body if he voiced his opinion after the 1-1 result

manager Jose Mourinho refused to comment on the decision to give Newcastle a late penalty in Sunday's 1-1 draw.

Eric Dier was judged to have handled Andy Carroll's header in the box deep into stoppage time in the second half, allowing Callum Wilson to convert from the spot with the Magpies' only shot on target in the entire game.

The decision sparked controversy on the field, with Spurs goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos being shown a red card after the final whistle, while former defender Jamie Carragher labelled it an "absolute disgrace".

More teams

Mourinho, meanwhile, refrained from confronting the referee after the game as he immediately walked down the tunnel, and the Portuguese coach was in no mood to criticise the officials as he did not want to be fined by the Football Association.

"I don’t think," he said to Sky Sports when asked about the handball decision.

"I think about my team’s performance. Very good. Really, really good performance. First half, amazing, should be 3-0 or 4-0, easy, but [Newcastle goalkeeper Karl] Darlow was fantastic and we hit the post and they managed to survive.

“In the second half we kept control, we kept them away from our box. We know the danger of the box. Every box is 18-yard box, but there are boxes and boxes and we know that the Tottenham box is a special box, so we managed to keep them away.

"Then we had that situation and lost two points, but I’m not going to comment on it.

“If I want to give some money away I give to charity, I don’t want to give to the FA so I prefer not to comment.”

Article continues below

He continued to BBC Sport: "Nuno Santos [maybe said what I was feeling to the referee] but I am more experienced than him and I protected myself by going straight down the tunnel.

"I don't want to speak about it. The only feeling I am ready to share is that I don't feel Tottenham is respected according to what the club is. No respect."

Spurs have taken four points from their first three Premier League matches and will be in action again on Tuesday when they face in the .