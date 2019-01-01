'I don't want to talk about it, theres no news' - Pellegrini dismisses Arnautovic links to China

The Hammers boss was unable to give a firm update on the Austrian striker whom he insists will be ready for Arsenal despite transfer speculation

Marko Arnautovic will not be distracted by rumours of a potential move to China as West Ham prepare to face Arsenal, according to Manuel Pellegrini.

Speculation has emerged this week suggesting that Arnautovic has been the subject of a £35m ($45m) bid from a Chinese Super League club.

The Austrian has been a key performer under Pellegrini this season, scoring seven times in 15 Premier League appearances, the forward enjoying a fine second campaign having signed a five-year deal in a £20m ($25m) switch from Stoke City in July 2017.

And Pellegrini had little by way of an update regarding Arnautovic's future when he faced the media on Thursday ahead of Arsenal's trip to London Stadium this weekend.

"I answer the same with other names, coming or going," Pellegrini said.

"Those are all rumours. We know in Marko that we have a very good player and maybe a lot of clubs may want him to play for their team.

The Boss on Marko Arnautovic: pic.twitter.com/pt0gJzzLNU — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 10, 2019

"He is a player of West Ham and for the moment we don't have any news about him.

"He will have his head in the right place for the game against Arsenal.

"I don't want to talk about that. Marko is a player of our team, players of his quality will be wanted by other clubs. I want to keep him of course, but you never know what might happen in the future."

West Ham are currently 10th in the Premier League table and they have picked up five wins from their last eight games across all competitions.

A victory against Arsenal could see them draw level on points with Leicester City in seventh, before taking in a trip to Bournemouth the following week.