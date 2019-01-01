'I don't want Chiellini's armband or Szczesny's shirt' - Buffon cuts a low profile on Juventus return

The returning Bianconeri hero is happy to be just another member of the squad after sealing a move back to his old club

New signing Gianluigi Buffon is not interested in regaining either the captain's armband nor the No.1 jersey in Turin after completing a move back to his former stamping ground.

Buffon had departed Juve after almost 20 trophy-laden years in the summer of 2018, joining .

His time in did not go all to plan, however, as he came under criticism for a mistake during PSG's defeat at the hands of before confirming in June that he would not be extending his stay at Parc des Princes.

Now, at the age of 41, he will compete with Wojciech Szczesny for a place between the posts at the champions - but it is not expecting to receive his former privileges.

"Szczesny wanted to give me the number one and Chiellini the captain's armband," Buffon revealed to reporters on Thursday.

"But I am not the kind of person to take anything away from anyone. I have thought about using the No.77."

Buffon added that he was delighted to have the chance to return to Turin, where he gained a reputation as one of the world's finest goalkeepers over the years.

"I am very happy to return home and have the chance to embrace you all once again," he told Juve fans in a video released on social media.

"This is one of the happiest days of my life. Now I have confirmation that life is incredible and that dreams are worthwhile.

"I come back because you cannot turn down a lady's invitation. I come back because this is my home."

The former international first joined Juve from in 2001, and over the following 17 years made over 650 appearances in all competitions as he became a club icon.

He boasts nine Serie A titles with Juventus, and also stuck with the Old Lady when they were relegated in 2006 in the wake of the Calciopoli scandal, gaining promotion back to the Italian top flight the following year.

Buffon also sports a World Cup winner's medal thanks to his triumph with Italy in 2006, but has never tasted success in the Champions League despite three appearances in the final with the Bianconeri.

Now, as he teams up with Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time at Juve, the veteran may yet have one more opportunity to take the title.