'I don't think I'm a disaster of a coach' - Zidane quizzed on Real Madrid future

Zinedine Zidane has responded to more questions of his future at Real Madrid by pointing out that he is not "a disaster of a coach", but is also unable to speculate on how long he will be sticking around at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman has secured two titles in La Liga and three Champions League crowns across two spells as Blancos boss, and remains in the hunt for more glory down both of those avenues this season.

Questions have, however, been asked of whether he will remain in his current post through to the end of his current contract in 2022, with calls for change at various intervals being added to a pot that also includes links to Serie A giants Juventus.

Asked at a pre-match conference about those who continue to suggest that his success is down to good fortune, the World Cup winner said: "Am I lucky? Yes, to be here at this great club.

"I don't think I'm a disaster of a coach. I'm not the best either, for sure.

"You might not always do things well, but the important thing is to have passion. Then it can go well or go badly.

"It's important to give 100 percent every day and I do that, but especially my players.

"There's a lot of talk here, but that won't change.

"I would like to talk with you [the media] about football more than we do, but there seems to be more interest in other things. I know you all like football too!"

The Blancos have come through periods of inconsistency this season to give themselves shots at domestic and continental honours.

Zidane would appear to have done enough to earn an extended stay in the most demanding of roles, but he admits that anything is possible in modern football.

He added on his future: "I'm not looking further ahead that tomorrow's match [against Getafe].

"We're focusing on the day to day work.

"You can have a contract of four or five years and be gone tomorrow. Or the opposite. You could have a contract that is expiring and end up staying.

"You don't know anything. When you've said there's a need to get rid of Zidane in the past, well, I'm here.

"I don't know what will happen in three months or a year. I'm here and we have a game tomorrow."

