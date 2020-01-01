'I didn't see anything!' - Courtois defends VAR intervention

The Belgian goalkeeper believes the controversial decision to rule out a goal in the second half was the right one

Thibaut Courtois backed the decision to rule out Adnan Januzaj's effort in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Real Sociedad, insisting his line of sight was affected.

Januzaj appeared to have cancelled out Sergio Ramos' penalty in the second half, but his strike was ruled out after Mikel Merino was adjudged to be offside.

Karim Benzema doubled Madrid's lead moments later after a VAR check for a possible handball, and Zinedine Zidane's men held on despite Merino's late strike on Sunday.

Courtois, whose Madrid moved top of the table, insisted his line of sight was impacted for Januzaj's strike.

"When he shot there were three people in my line, Merino, another from Real and one of us who was covering the shot," the Madrid goalkeeper said, via the club's website.

"I didn't see anything and in the end if you don't see the ball and it goes by so fast it won't give you time to react. It is an offside position.

"It may be right or not, but it prevents seeing it. That is what the VAR is for and I think the decisions have been clear."

With eight La Liga games remaining, Madrid moved above rivals thanks to their superior head-to-head record.



Courtois was happy to collect three points, saying: "The key was to win. We know that it is always difficult to play here. It is a great team that fights to enter Europe."

Madrid are in action again with a home clash against Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

Zidane expressed his annoyance at full-time after being asked about how the refereeing decisions affected the game against .

"What bothers me is that in the end we only talk about the referees, it seems that we have not done anything on the field," the Madrid head coach told a news conference.

"But we are not going to control the controversy. We won on the field and I think the victory is deserved."There is a penalty and I think that for the goal, Karim touches it with his shoulder.

"These are things of the referee and as always I do not get involved, he does his job and nothing else. I have to respect these things and think only about what we did.

"It is a deserved victory, which is the most important thing for us."