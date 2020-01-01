‘I choose Lens’ – Seko Fofana ready to depart Udinese

The Ivorian midfielder has made his intentions of wanting to leave the Stadio Friuli known

forward Seko Fofana has admitted that he has his mind made up and would like to join newly-promoted side Lens.

They are making a return to the French top-flight for the first time since 2015 after they finished second in the abruptly-ended Ligue 2 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fofana also revealed he has reached out to the Lens hierarchy about a potential deal and it is understood Udinese are ready to part with the international, but will not settle for anything less than €20 million.

“I am very interested in this opportunity, spoke to the Lens directors and also several players, such as Yannick [Jean-Louis] Leca and [Yannick] Cahuzac,” Fofana told L’Equipe as reported by Football Italia.

“They convinced me straight away. I received many offers, but my choice was immediate. I asked myself what I really wanted and that was a return to .

“I watched a few Lens games and want to bring my experience to this club. I can only thank Udinese, as I had four great years there and we were able to secure safety.

“I hope the two clubs can reach an agreement soon. My choice has been made and I choose Lens.”

Fofana joined Udinese from in 2016 and has played 119 times in all competitions for the Little Zebras, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists.

The 2019-20 season was his most productive as he had a hand in 10 goals in Serie A (three goals, seven assists) with Udinese finishing in 13th position, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

During Fofana’s time at City, he was loaned out to and Bastia making a combined total of 68 appearances, scoring two goals and providing another two assists.

He was born in the French capital of Paris but decided to represent the country of his parents, the Ivory Coast.

Fofana made his international debut in a 2-0 defeat by on November 11, 2017, and has earned four caps for the Elephants, scoring one goal which came in a 2-1 win over on September 10, 2019.