'I can't write a book and throw it on the pitch!' - Klopp laments Liverpool's slow start against Fulham

The Reds fell behind to a goal from Bobby Decordova-Reid but grabbed a point thanks to a penalty from Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp pointed the finger at his side’s slow start for their failure to beat at Craven Cottage, and suggested the packed schedule was to blame.

fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw, with Mo Salah's late penalty canceling out Bobby Decordova-Reid's excellent opener for the Cottagers.

Klopp’s side finished the Premier League clash on Sunday the stronger of the two teams, but they were fortunate to still be in the game after a poor opening 30 minutes.

The German manager was seen berating his side from the touchline early in the game, and it was in a bid to shake them into life.

“We didn’t play well [at the start],” Klopp told Sky Sports. “If they had to wake up I don’t know, but I cannot write a book and throw it on the pitch and tell them to read it.

“What I wanted was to shake ourselves and start again.

“A good start is nice, but if you don’t have a good start then you can start again, start again, start again. We needed half an hour pretty much to get our feet in the game.

“So that is why I shouted a bit at them.”

Decordova-Reid's powerful drive from the edge of the box was the least Fulham deserved from the opening half an hour, while the Reds were indebted to the returning Alisson Becker for making a string of saves to keep them in the game.

In the second half Liverpool came on strong and had opportunities to assert themselves, but Jordan Henderson failed to convert a chance and Curtis Jones was denied by Alphonse Areola.

“After half an hour it was better, not good but better, second half it was good,” Klopp said. “So with the momentum on Fulham’s side, the crowd here fighting for a result, lucky in one or two situations - Hendo’s chance was a big one, Curtis, a sensational run, really good finish ancd a good save.

"We could have got more. But the first 30 minutes it was not good. We could have lost the game in that 30-minute period. We didn't and the next 60 was good.”

Klopp suggested fatigue could have played a part following their exertions away at Midtjylland on Wednesday.

“We are dealing with human beings and these things can happen,” Klopp said of the slow start. "When you look at the results, all the teams who played in the Champions League or had a tough one. It is crazy.

"After all the games it is hard. You have to fight against it (fatigue) and that is what the boys did.

“First half an hour we could have lost it, in the next 60 we could have won it. Got a point.”