‘I can’t coach a team who have a manager’ – Mourinho responds to Real Madrid return rumours

The Portuguese coach is out of work but has backed his French counterpart to turn things around in the Spanish capital

Jose Mourinho has dismissed rumours suggesting he could replace Zinedine Zidane as manager.

Los Blancos have endured a disappointing start to the season despite investing heavily in the transfer market this summer, being held to draws by and in and suffering a 3-0 defeat against in the .

Former Madrid boss Mourinho does not believe the situation is as bad as it seems, however, particularly in the league, with Los Blancos sitting third, just two points off early leaders .

"They're third or fourth, no? Close to being first,” Mourinho told Deportes Cuatro.

“It's not bad. If you look at it pragmatically, if you focus on the table, they're right there. Now, they play Sevilla and if they win, they go ahead of them. are behind them and Atletico are a point ahead."

The Portuguese has rubbished reports he is being lined up to replace Zidane as head coach, insisting he hopes the Frenchman can go on to have a successful season in the Spanish capital.

"There are two types of rumours. One, when one speaks about Zidane, who is one of ours and it hurts us when our teams aren't going well. You have to live with it," he said.

"Zidane is in football all his life and he knows it. The other type of rumour is to put my name in there, and I don't like that. There are problems in many places, but another thing is respect.

"I wouldn't like to return because they have a manager and I can't coach a team who have a manager. You can speak with respect about the club but also about the manager who isn't just anyone. I am out of it. I'm not just blowing smoke. I would like that things turn out well and everything gets fixed.

"Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico, and - when you have massive expectations, it's difficult and tough. And for this, they say there are good players and managers who aren't giving everything, because it takes more than just talent, you also have to have a certain special personality."

Mourinho was calm about his potential return to management, revealing he was taking German lessons in case an opportunity arose which required him to speak the language.

"It will be when it is. On Sunday, I'll go to my job on Sky with Chelsea on. I do it once a month, I don't want to do it every day. I enjoy it because I can offer a different perspective having been on the bench," he said.

Now, I am in German classes in case one day I end up there or so I can speak one day in this language for a Champions League game. It will be my sixth language."