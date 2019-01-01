‘I am French and Algerian’ – Adli discusses his international future

The Bordeaux midfielder was non-committal when asked if he’ll represent Les Bleus or the African champions

Youcef Adli has dodged questions over where his international allegiances lie in the aftermath of ’s 3-1 loss to Olympique .

The 19-year-old, who netted the Girondins’ only strike on Sunday, is eligible to represent and but has refused to commit to either amid strong interest from the North African nation.

While he has represented the French at youth level, the youngster is refusing to make any permanent decisions at the moment.

“I do not occupy myself with that. Algeria has a magnificent team and I do not think I am yet at the level to be able to play for them. I haven’t even played 20 matches in ,” Adli said after Bordeaux’s defeat by Marseille.

“To talk about being selected for a senior national team is way too soon. Now is not the time to think about it. I will continue to work. I will take things as they come; I am not in a hurry. I will take my time.”

Furthermore, Adli admitted how pleasing it is to be fancied by both countries, but stressed why he should be given time to choose.

“I am French and Algerian, 50-50. It is lucky to be able to play for two national teams,” he acknowledged.

“We have to stop viewing it as something negative in football. We must let players to make the choice for themselves.

“France and Algeria are two great nations, it’s flattering to know that there is an interest but I do not think I am at international level yet as it is very tricky.”

Adli has been in good form for Bordeaux this season, contributing three goals and three assists in 12 appearances.

Paulo Sousa’s side has 27 points after the 17th round of games in Ligue 1 and sit in fifth place.