‘I am enjoying my football now’ - Moses Simon reflects on turnaround season with Nantes

The 24-year-old’s departure from the Frogs is paying off after he was awarded the Canaries’ best player of the season prize

On-loan Levantes winger Moses Simon revealed he is enjoying his football with side after struggling to impress at Ciutat de .

The Nigerian international teamed up with Christian Gourcuff’s men last summer on a season-long loan from the Spanish club in an effort to play more regularly.

Before his departure from the Frogs, the forward was afforded only 19 games, having joined the side in 2018 from Belgian outfit Gent on a five-year deal.

Simon has been turning heads since his arrival in as he scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 30 appearances amid other dazzling displays in the recently ended 2019-20 season.

His blistering performances ensured he scooped the club’s Player of the Season award while his header against Nice was named the best goal.

"To be honest, I did not expect it. I just wanted to go there and do my job,” Simon told ESPN.

"I didn't even expect that goal to win it. I thought it would be the goal against PSG. But they voted that one to be the best goal.

"I don't mind though, it is my goal so it doesn't matter. I just think the goal against PSG was better.

"At , I did not play very well due to some circumstances with the coach. In , the coach only spoke Spanish and I needed a translator.

"It was easier to play in France because I understand the language more and communication is very good with the coach.

"I am enjoying my football now. The most important thing is to play. Not to sit on the bench. To have the freedom to play, have the freedom to speak and to do what you know how to do best."

Nantes have the option to make the Super Eagles star’s deal permanent but the forward is uncertain of his future.

"I cannot say I don't want to go back, but it depends on the two clubs and what agreement they can come to,” he continued.

“I don't think I have anything to prove. I just went there to do my job. My teammates were very good and they helped me settle down quickly. So we will see what happens.

"But for now, next season is too early to say. With this coronavirus, we don't know what will happen. I don't know where my future will be next season so I will just continue to work hard and see what happens."

Simon, who is a key member of the Super Eagles squad, will hope to continue his eye-catching performances in the 2020-21 season.