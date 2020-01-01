‘I always wanted to play for Besiktas’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng

The Ghanaian forward has opened up about his dream to feature for the Turkish giants

Kevin-Prince Boateng has stated that he “always wanted to play for ” after he secured a loan deal to the Istanbul district outfit from until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian has not had a fruitful time in Florence, having played just 595 minutes of football, completing more than 80 minutes on the pitch just two times.

The move to a club he has always had in mind to join is, therefore, a welcome relief.

“If I have to be honest, I spoke to Besiktas two years ago,” Boateng said on the Official Besiktas YouTube Channel.

“I always wanted to come and play in Tukey because I grew up with all my Turkish friends in Berlin and they were all Besiktas supporters.

“As soon as the news came out everybody texted me and they said finally you went home.

“There was not a lot of thinking because when I heard Besiktas, I told my agent please make the deal I want to go and play for this great club.”

Boateng went further to praise the structure at Besiktas which he compared to some of the biggest clubs in the world like and where he previously played.

“I think everything is positive, the facilities are amazing. I’ve seen a lot of clubs, I’ve been around the world, I’ve changed a lot of teams and I have to be honest this [Besiktas] is one of the best I’ve seen with big clubs like Barcelona and Milan,” he continued.

Besiktas are currently seventh in the Turkish Super Lig, seven points behind leaders Sivasspor, with pressure ever-mounting on coach Sergen Yalcin.

Boateng, however, sees it as normal because of the stature of the club.

“They [Besiktas] have had like five-six months a bit difficult,” he said

“We can see there’s a lot of pressure, some people get nervous, but I think it is normal for a big club like Besiktas because if you are not in the top three people get nervous and that’s a good thing because everybody expects a lot of things.”

Boateng will be hoping to make his debut when the Black Eagles host Gaziantep on Saturday.