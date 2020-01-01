'I always protect my team, but not today' - Tuchel slams PSG for lack of effort and discipline in Bordeaux draw

Manchester United are up next for the Ligue 1 champions and the coach is hugely concerned by their recent displays

Thomas Tuchel hopes to see "another" against after again condemning a perceived poor attitude in their draw with .

PSG let a two-goal lead slip to lose at last week and Tuchel said afterwards his side "did not play seriously enough" and "completely stopped playing football".

Although the reigning champions bounced back by scraping past in the in midweek, it was more of the same against Bordeaux.

More teams

PSG trailed to debutant Timothee Pembele's 10th-minute own goal but looked to be cruising after Neymar scored a penalty - his 50th Ligue 1 goal - and Moise Kean quickly added a second.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

However, former PSG player Yacine Adli equalised and Tuchel's men were perhaps fortunate to escape with a 2-2 draw.

Ahead of a vital European trip to United on Wednesday, this was not ideal preparation.

"We can not play without effort as we did in the second half," Tuchel told Canal+. "The first half was okay, we played simple.

"But we lacked the seriousness to finish this match, to kill it. We lacked determination in the area.

"We lacked everything in the second half: discipline, effort... everything. It was worse than against Monaco. We lacked effort, discipline, attitude.

"Normally I always protect my team but today I totally disagree. It is not necessary to lose points a second time like that after Monaco. We lost the second half and it is absolutely our responsibility - mine, too.

"We must see another PSG against Manchester; it is not possible to play a match of this level.

"I don't understand why we don't take our responsibilities, why we don't play more seriously."

PSG had just five shots in the second half to Bordeaux's 14, despite leaving Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the pitch for the duration.

Article continues below

Neymar, playing his 58th Ligue 1 match and reaching 50 goals in 21st-century record time, could shoulder little of the blame.

He had 97 touches, fewer only than Leandro Paredes (112), and created three chances on top of his five shots.

The forward offered a more considered assessment of the stalemate than his coach but agreed PSG had to improve against United.