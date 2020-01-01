'I almost went crazy one day' - Lukaku describes life in isolation
Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on what life is like as an Inter player under quarantine, and revealed he was close to a move to their Serie A rivals Juventus when leaving Manchester United last summer.
The Belgium international and his Nerazzuri teammates took on Juventus before the suspension of Serie A and played against Daniele Rugani in that match. Rugani subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and that diagnosis and their proximity to him sent the Inter squad into lockdown.
Lukaku says that being separated from his family has been a real struggle, but that the team is still taking care of him.
"I almost went crazy one day. I can't go out, I can't go shopping. I'm locked up in the house. I miss everyday life, being with my mom, with my son and brother,” he told Ian Wright in a video interview.
“I’m with my physiotherapist, they bring me food every day. At noon lunch arrives on time, I eat fish and vegetables.
"They provided me with an exercise bike. I asked in our group chat who had one at home and after two hours they brought one to each of us"
Despite his frustrations the 26-year-old understands the importance of the precautions he and his teammates are being asked to take.
His mother has diabetes, putting her in a high risk group, and he understands he must not expose her to the deadly virus.
“You have to be careful. My mom, for example, has diabetes, so I can't even go home and touch her.”
The two strikers didn’t only discuss the pandemic and when the subject turned to football the former Chelsea striker admitted he was a Juventus target but said his heart was always set on Inter and linking up with coach Antonio Conte.
“The Nerazzurri were my favorite team as a child thanks to Adriano, Ronaldo and Christian Vieri, with whom I now have an excellent relationship," Lukaku revealed.
“Conte already wanted me at Chelsea, I have never had any doubts and since I arrived in Milan I have concentrated on training and on returning to the best form.”