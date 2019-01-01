Hurt of Champions League final loss will drive Tottenham on, says Dele Alli

The Spurs midfielder has promised that his side's 2-0 loss on Saturday will inspire them to come back stronger next season

's Dele Alli says the hurt the club suffered in Saturday’s final defeat to will drive them forward next season.

Spurs came out on the wrong side of a 2-0 scoreline at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid against the Reds after a controversial early penalty for Mohamed Salah and a late strike from Divock Origi gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the win.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team controlled more of the ball but were left to rue their missed opportunities in a low-intensity clash in the Spanish capital.

Tottenham had been outsiders all the way throughout a remarkable Champions League run that saw them edge through the group stages behind Barcelona, before defeating Manchester City and Ajax across a remarkable pair of knockout ties to make it to their first final in the tournament.

Having fallen short at the final hurdle however, Alli is determined that such a defeat does not detract from the achievements he and his team-mates have forged this year.

“It’s heart-breaking, no-one is really speaking,” the international told Tottenham’s official website after the match.

“It’s time to reflect on what could have been. At the same time, and it’s difficult now, but we also have to look at how far we’ve come in reaching this final.

“It’s hard to take the positives right now but over time, players, staff and fans, when we look back at the journey together... This isn’t the end.

“We have to keep working, keep improving and take the feeling we have now of disappointment, that hurt, and use it to drive us on.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I'd just like to say thanks to the fans for all their support. I’m sorry we couldn’t get over the final hurdle, but it’s a great learning curve and as I said, we have to keep this feeling inside of us, this hurt and take it into next season.”

Alli will now report for international duty under Gareth Southgate, alongside England team-mates Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Danny Rose, as they look to reach a second final in as many months in their campaign.