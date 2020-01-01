Huge boost for Bayern as Alphonso Davies returns to training after recovering from injury

The Canadian could be in line for his first appearance since October when the Bundesliga champions play host to RB Leipzig this weekend

Alphonso Davies has returned to full training with after recovering from an ankle injury which has seen him sit out most of the first half of the season.

Davies has been out of action since limping off during the early stages of Bayern's commanding 5-0 home win over on October 24.

Hansi Flick subsequently revealed that the Canada international had sustained serious ligament damage, and confirmed that the defender would be forced to undergo a rehabilitation programme which could take up to eight weeks.

The 20-year-old has missed eight matches in total over the past two months, including Bayern's 3-1 win away at last weekend and their 1-1 draw against at Wanda Metropolitano in the on Tuesday night.

He could, however, now come back into the squad ahead of a crucial clash with this weekend, having been involved in the club's latest practice session.

Bayern officially welcomed Davies back into the fold via their social media accounts, writing on Instagram and Twitter: "More good news to start the day - Alphonso Davies was back in team training today!!"

More good news to start the day - @AlphonsoDavies was back in team training today!! 🔴⚪



Who else has missed that Phonzy smile?! 😁#MiaSanFamily pic.twitter.com/PRp4swdBeD — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) December 3, 2020

Lucas Hernandez has been filling in at left-back in the Canadian defender's absence, but Flick now has the option to recall a man who played a key role in Bayern's run to the treble last season, with Leipzig arriving at Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The reigning German champions are currently sitting two points clear of Julian Nagelsmann's side at the top of the Bundesliga standings, having recorded seven wins, one draw and one defeat from their first nine fixtures.

After their latest domestic outing, Bayern will turn their attention back to the Champions League as they look to wrap up their Group A campaign on a high note against next Tuesday, with their place in the round of 16 already confirmed.