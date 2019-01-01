Huge blow for Liverpool as Alexander-Arnold ruled out for up to four weeks

Liverpool's defensive problems have sufferd a further blow with Trent Alexander-Arnold due to miss up to four weeks with a knee injury, Goal understands.

The right-back was injured in the warm-up prior to the 1-0 win over Brighton although was able to play through the pain and complete the full 90 minutes.

He now faces around three to four weeks on the sidelines, however, and is likely to miss games against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham and Bournemouth.

The Reds will undoubtedly be hoping he'll be available in time for their Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich, with the first leg scheduled for February 19.

