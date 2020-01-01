‘Hudson-Odoi & Sancho still at the right clubs’ – Barnes sees Chelsea & Dortmund as best options for England starlets

The former Three Lions winger was pleased to see two highly-rated forwards stay put in the summer window, rather than head to Manchester or Munich

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jadon Sancho ended the summer transfer window in the best places for their club and international careers, says former winger John Barnes.

Two highly-rated forwards saw their respective futures called into question on a regular basis before the latest recruitment deadline passed.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a raid on Borussia Dortmund for Sancho, but the 20-year-old remains in after seeing a long-running saga brought to a close.

Hudson-Odoi saw a move in the opposite direction mooted, as giants Bayern Munich rekindled their interest in the Chelsea starlet.

Approaches from the Allianz Arena were knocked back, though, and the 19-year-old is still at Stamford Bridge.

Barnes believes the right calls have been made by those looking out for two ambitious youngsters, with the legend favouring west London and Dortmund over Munich and Manchester.

“For two young players such as Hudson-Odoi and Sancho, with a long way to go and a lot to learn, I do believe they’re at the right clubs at this moment in time,” ex-Three Lions star Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“Of course it’s great to have a move lined up but unless you are an experienced top player, that move doesn’t mean you’ll be played; especially when it comes to a club like .

“So for Sancho, I’d still like him to continue doing what he's doing at his current club and to show that level of consistency before he actually moves. That, I believe, will set him up for a great career.

“As for Hudson-Odoi, I’m not surprised he is staying at . In fact, I think, for such a young developing player who needs to rebuild his confidence since sustaining an Achilles injury, to remain at Chelsea is the best way for him to showcase that he’s up for the job and start playing for Chelsea regularly, along with being in England squad.

“But as for all players, especially for the younger ones, they have to work hard, really hard, every day to put themselves in the frame to start.

“Callum will get there but to allow him to find his way back following the injury, and the break caused by Covid, with a club he’s familiar with will do him good - at least for now.”

Hudson-Odoi is currently with the England U21 squad, while Sancho has been dropped by the seniors for a friendly meeting with Wales after breaching coronavirus protocols.

Their creativity has put them firmly in Gareth Southgate’s thoughts, but England are far from lacking in that department at present as the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, James Maddison and Mason Mount battle for the right to take on playmaking duties.

Barnes said of the competition for places: “As a team, England have a lot of good attacking players and many are of the opinion that these are the players that will win us the match. But it’s not.

“Where we’ve been lacking in the past is at the back end which means we need strong defensive midfield players and better defenders.

“The answer is for the team to find a good balance, whereby we can defend better as a team, whilst also attacking cleverly.

“For example, I believe James Maddison is a great player who will be bring a lot to the table this season. He’s creative in his play and have a lot to give. He’s definitely one to watch.”