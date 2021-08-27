The winger turned down a spot in Lee Carsley's youth squad, a choice his manager is uncertain about

Callum Hudson-Odoi must be prepared to "deal with the consequences" of his choice to refuse his call-up to the England Under-21 squad, says Thomas Tuchel, with the Chelsea manager adding that he does not wish to see the player leave on loan.

The winger, a full England international since 2019, turned down a spot in Lee Carsley's youth squad after he was passed over by Gareth Southgate for September's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers at senior level.

Tuchel says that the decision is the 20-year-old's to make, but has admitted that minutes with the Young Lions would have likely helped benefit him as he continues to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

What has been said?

“It’s his decision and nothing to do with my opinion or the club’s,” the German said ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool this weekend.

“If I speculate a little bit I think it’s about disappointment that he is not nominated for the first team, but at the same time maybe he did not have enough minutes to be nominated for the first team.

"I could see the upgrade in having some minutes and being in a leading role for the Under-21s but he decided differently so he will deal with the consequences.”

Tuchel throws gauntlet to winger

Having penned a five-year deal in September 2019, Hudson-Odoi has struggled to impart himself upon the Blues' first team since and has found himself considering options further afield this summer.

Tuchel says that no move has materialised so far however, while conceding that there may still be time before the transfer window shuts - but furthermore challenging the youngster to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

“There’s always room for improvement here in training,” he added. “It’s hard to argue that he needs regular game time to improve his level.

"At the same time, it’s not only about letting players go. If we want to compete in all competitions, it’s also about numbers.

“I have the feeling that Callum decided to fight for his place here. He had a very good pre-season. The door is always open to sneak through. At the moment, there is no loan.”

The bigger picture

If Hudson-Odoi is indeed set to remain with the Blues, he could be in line for his first Premier League start of the season when they face Liverpool this weekend.

Having delivered two wins from two so far this term, Tuchel's side - bolstered by the return of Romelu Lukaku - are among the early frontrunners this term.

They will face arguably their toughest test yet though in the shape of Jurgen Klopp's Reds, who are looking to regain the top-flight crown they were deposed of last term by Manchester City.

