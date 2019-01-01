Huddersfield vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Pep Guardiola's side travel to the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday as they aim to maintain the pace at the top of the Premier League standings

After Premier League leaders Liverpool ground out a 4-3 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Manchester City will have to overcome managerless Huddersfield in order to keep pace.

Since the start of the year, Pep Guardiola’s outfit have been in quite staggering form, and after picking up a 2-1 win over the Reds on January 3 have won their three subsequent games, scoring 19 times in all.

Sunday’s opponents, meanwhile, prop up the standings and, 10 points from safety, look in grave danger of tumbling back into the Championship.

Squads & Team News

Position Huddersfield Town squad Goalkeepers Lossl, Hamer, Schofield Defenders Kongolo, Lowe, Zanka, Schindler, Stankovic, Hadergjonaj, Durm, Smith Midfielders Hogg, Bacuna, Billing, Kachunga, Diakhaby, Sobhi, Van La Parra, Mbenza, Pritchard, Quaner Forwards Depoitre, Mounie

Long-term absentee Aaron Mooy continues to be absent for Huddersfield, who are also without Abdelhamid Sabiri and Daniel Williams.

Centre-back Tom Smith is available once more but a place on the bench is more likely than a start.

Possible Huddersfield starting XI: Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo, Lowe; Hogg, Billing, Puncheon; Pritchard; Mounie

Position Manchester City squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Muric Defenders Stones, Laporte, Otamendi, Kompany, Sandler, Mendy, Walker, Danilo Midfielders Fernadinho, Gundogan, Delph, Zinchenko, Foden, D. Silva, Diaz, B. Silva, Mahrez Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Sterling, Sane

Long-term absentees Claudio Bravo and Benjamin Mendy both miss out, though the latter is making good progress and should return to training imminently.

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are expected to start after being benched last weekend.

Possible Man City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Danilo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D. Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

Match Preview

In the unusual position of playing catch up, Pep Guardiola said earlier this week that he wants his Manchester City players to ignore what Liverpool are doing and simply concentrate on their own job.

A seven-point gap has now opened between the teams, however, and if the Citizens fail to respond to the form of their opponents, it would deal a major blow to their hopes of defending their Premier League crown.

“I’ve told them, don’t look and be scared, don’t watch the calendar for the Liverpool games, forget about them,” he said. “Normally when that happens you lose your games, in my experience. If you think they are going to lose in that game or that game, you are distracted and you lose your games. And after, it's over.”

City have just fallen a touch short of the almost flawless form that they showed throughout the whole of last season. Indeed, they would have to win all of their remaining 16 matches if they were to hit the heights of their record-breaking form of 2017-18, when they struck 100 points.

Midfielder Bernardo Silva, however, remains upbeat about the situation, especially as Guardiola is nearing a fully fit squad.

“It is good finally to be back together and until this moment of the season we have had so many injured players,” he said.

“We have never played with the whole squad so to have almost everyone available is fantastic for us and it is very good to try and go for all the competitions.”

Mark Hudson, who is in temporary charge of Huddersfield, meanwhile, wants to see unity from his men as they battle apparently insurmountable odds.

“My side will be full of intent, aggressive and work hard for each other. A real togetherness is something I really believe in, you can’t get any result without being together,” he said. “Everyone has to work as hard as they can for each other as part of the team.

“Man City are a world-class team with a world-class manager, but we’ve just got to look forward to it.

“We have to show intent, it’s all about us, what we can do this week on the training field and go into the game with real intent to try and pose them as many problems as we can.”