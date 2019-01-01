Huddersfield Town reveal real home kit after Paddy Power controversy

After the initial release of the new strip, that had a sponsor's name emblazoned across the shirt, the club have revealed it was a marketing stunt

have confirmed an initial launch of their new 2019-20 strip that prominently featured betting brand Paddy Power was a marketing stunt.

The Championship side have since revealed their actual new home kit, which does not feature a sponsor's logo.

The Football Association contacted Huddersfield on Wednesday after the club released their kit with an Umbro design featuring the name of the gambling company in a bold sash across the front of their shirts.

Huddersfield's managing director, Sean Jarvis, said the kit, worn in a pre-season friendly against Rochdale earlier this week, was a "really modern twist on how we feature the famous Paddy Power logo".

Eyebrows were raised, however, as the sponsor's logo appeared to exceed the maximum coverage permitted by FA regulations.

The Terriers, though, revealed their genuine new kit on Friday, which carries no sponsor logo at all, although Paddy Power remain on board as a commercial partner.

“We're happy to support Paddy Power's 'Save Our Shirt' campaign with the launch of our actual 2019-20 home kit this morning,” Jarvis said.

“It has been a very interesting two days since the original launch on Wednesday, which we expected, but we've always had in mind that our supporters would understand, and really like the real kit when it was properly revealed today.

“We're really happy with this kit, which is unique in modern-day football. I'd like to thank Paddy Power, Umbro and everyone else involved in the kit for their hard work towards today."

Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing bottom of the table and winning just three games to register 16 points from 38 matches.

They open their 2019-20 Championship campaign at home to on August 5.

Officials from the FA contacted the club to request their “observations” when the spoof was originally revealed.

“The FA has clear kit and advertising regulations for all club matchday kits,” they said via a statement.

“If we believe that any club has breached these rules we will look into the matter and, if required, will take the appropriate action.”