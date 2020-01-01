How Zaha, Schlupp and Benteke will benefit from Eze’s impressive skills – Hodgson

The Anglo-Nigerian has made a significant contribution to the Eagles since his arrival at the club and his boss is confident of his ability

manager Roy Hodgson believes Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp and Christian Benteke will benefit immensely from the impressive skills of Eberechi Eze.

The 22-year-old has been in sparkling form since teaming up with the Premier League club from Championship side Queens Park in the summer.

The versatile midfielder has been showcasing his fine dribbling and offensive skills in the English top-flight, helping the Eagles to win five games so far.

Eze opened his goal account for Palace in style against , curling home a well-taken free-kick which has been adjudged the best Palace goal for November.

The Anglo-Nigerian’s performances have also been rewarded by the Eagles fans, who overwhelmingly voted for him as the club’s Player of the Month for November.

Zaha returned from coronavirus isolation to bag a brace in their comprehensive victory over West Bromwich Albion.

The forward has remained an influential player for Palace over the years, helping them to maintain their Premier League status with his audacious and dazzling performances in front of goal.

The Eagles lost the two games Zaha missed against and Crystal Palace but Hodgson insisted his side is not built around a player and explained they gave their best in both games but were not lucky enough to avoid defeat.

He also explained how Zaha, international Schlupp and Benteke will benefit from Eze’s top-notch abilities.

“The stat about us without Zaha is a bit of a half-truth because we've played well in some of those games and lost,” Hodgson said in a pre-match press conference.

“But Eze is showing us at the moment that we've made the right decision. Being an offensive player and making a cutting pass will definitely help Wilf, as will Benteke and Schlupp."

Eze has now scored one goal and provided two assists in 11 appearances across all competitions this season.

The 22-year-old will be expected to continue his eye-catching performances when Crystal Palace take on Hotspur on Sunday.