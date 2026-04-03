West Bromwich Albion are pushing for a third win on the bounce to keep their Championship survival hopes alive, as they welcome playoff-chasing Wrexham at The Hawthorns.

Here is where to find English language live streams of West Bromwich Albion vs Wrexham as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Wrexham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

West Bromwich Albion vs Wrexham kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion vs Wrexham kicks off on 3 Apr at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

West Brom have finally strung two league wins together - their first back-to-back victories since the opening weeks of the season. That little run has given their survival push a real lift.

Six points from two games is a big turnaround after a 13-match winless streak, and it’s pushed Albion up to 20th in the table, four clear of Leicester in the relegation zone. At home, things have steadied as well. Since losing to promotion-bound Coventry in late February, they’ve gone three unbeaten at The Hawthorns, highlighted by a 3–0 win over Hull in mid-March. Aune Heggebo and Isaac Price both found the net in that one, ending their goal droughts and adding some much-needed firepower.

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Wrexham, on the other hand, are still riding the momentum of their rapid rise through the divisions. After three straight promotions, they’re now eyeing a playoff spot in the Championship. March started rough with back-to-back defeats - their first such run since August - but they bounced back with two wins in their last three. One of those was a comeback at Bramall Lane, where Sam Smith and Josh Windass struck to beat Sheffield United 2–1.

Overall, they’ve only lost twice in their last eight league games. The catch is they’re still outside the playoff places, sitting just behind sixth-placed Southampton on goal difference with seven matches left to play.

Key stats & injury news

West Brom are still without Mikey Johnston, who picked up a season-ending leg injury against Oxford back in February. Karlan Grant adds to the attacking absences with a hamstring problem, while Tammer Bany remains unavailable. At the back, Chris Mepham is a doubt due to his own hamstring issue.

Wrexham have their own headaches. Top scorer Kieffer Moore, who’s on 11 goals, is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Ben Sheaf (knock), Matthew James (finger), and Liberato Cacace (knee) are also unlikely to feature.

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Form-wise, Wrexham have been strong away from home, winning five of their last seven league matches on the road. They’ll be chasing their 18th Championship victory of the season on Friday, and aiming to beat West Brom for the first time in 96 years.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

WBA Last match WRE 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Wrexham 2 - 3 West Bromwich Albion 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: