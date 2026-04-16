Nottingham Forest welcome Porto to City Ground for the second-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal, with a place in the semifinals still hanging in the balance.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage City Ground, Nottingham

Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto kicks off on 16 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Nottingham Forest’s season has been difficult overall, with Premier League survival still a concern, but their Europa League campaign has provided some relief. The league phase began with mixed results - two draws, a defeat, and one win, which happened to be a 2-0 victory over Porto. A stronger finish followed, with three wins from their last four games, securing 13th place and a spot in the knockout play‑off against Fenerbahce. Forest advanced 4-2 on aggregate, then edged past Midtjylland on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the Round of 16.

Getty Images

The quarterfinal brought a familiar opponent in Porto. Forest were under pressure in the first-leg, conceding 16 shots while managing only six themselves, but they held on for a draw to take back to the City Ground. Porto, meanwhile, arrive in strong form. They are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, with just one Europa League defeat all season. Their group stage record included five wins, two draws, and one loss, and they comfortably beat Stuttgart 4-1 in the Round of 16.

Domestically, Porto are leading Liga Portugal with a five‑point cushion over Sporting Lisbon, having collected 24 wins, four draws, and only one defeat from 29 league games. That consistency gives them confidence heading into the second-leg, though their record against English clubs has historically been poor.

Key stats & injury news

Nottingham are still dealing with several injury absences, with Jair Cunha, Nicolo Savona, Willy Boly and John Victor all unavailable. They do at least welcome back Elliot Anderson, who missed the first-leg through suspension.

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Porto also have players missing, including Luuk de Jong, Martim Fernandes, Samu Aghehowa and Nehuen Perez. Their record against English opposition in this competition is not encouraging either - they haven’t won any of their last five Europa League meetings, a run that includes this season’s 2-0 defeat and 1-1 draw against Forest.

Forest can take confidence from that earlier win at the City Ground during the league phase, though it’s worth noting they have lost both of their home fixtures in the knockout rounds so far.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

NFO Last 2 matches POR 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins FC Porto 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 FC Porto 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs FC Porto today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: