Cruz Azul and Monterrey head to Estadio Cuauhtémoc for a decisive second leg clash in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Cruz Azul vs Monterrey as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Cuahutehmoc

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey kicks off on 18 Mar at 22:00 EST and 03:00 GMT.

Match preview

Cruz Azul come into this one riding a wave of confidence after edging Monterrey 3-2 in the first leg at Estadio BBVA. La Máquina have been in top form since January, stringing together six straight wins and showing their dominance against sides like Atlético San Luis and Santos Laguna. Their attack has been relentless, finding the net in 17 consecutive matches.

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On the other side, Monterrey have work to do. Rayados need a clear win away from home to flip the aggregate, but March hasn’t been kind to them - losses to Tigres and Cruz Azul followed by a 2–2 draw with Juárez have highlighted their inconsistency. While they can score, defensive lapses like conceding three at home last time out leave them chasing against a disciplined opponent.

Players to watch

Keep an eye on Nicolás Ibáñez - he’s found the net in back‑to‑back outings for Cruz Azul and looks hungry to extend that streak. Leading the line, he’s been a real handful for defenders and already has two goals in this year’s Champions Cup.

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For Monterrey, Roberto de la Rosa is the danger man. His brace in the first leg showed just how decisive he can be in the final third. At 26, he’s stepping up as a key figure for Rayados and will be eager to spark a turnaround with another big performance.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager N. Larcamon Probable lineup Substitutes Manager N. Sanchez

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: