The bright lights of Stamford Bridge are set to host a high-stakes showdown as two of English football’s heavyweights collide with their European ambitions hanging in the balance.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Chelsea vs Manchester United as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Manchester United kicks off on 18 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

This fixture always carries a certain weight, but the tension feels particularly high as the Premier League heads into the final stretch of the season. Manchester United arrives in West London sitting third in the table, desperate to steady the ship after a frustrating 2-1 loss to Leeds.

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Meanwhile, Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea side is looking for a massive response of their own following a tough defeat to Manchester City. With the Red Devils holding a seven-point lead over the Blues, this is essentially a "six-pointer" for Chelsea; a win here could blow the race for Champions League qualification wide open, while a United victory would all but cement their place in the top four.

Key stats & injury news

History suggests that fans could be in for a tight affair, as recent meetings between these two have often ended in draws, though United did edge the reverse fixture 2-1 back in September.

On the injury front, both managers are dealing with significant headaches. Chelsea is sweating on the fitness of captain Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah, though there is a glimmer of hope that Filip Jorgensen could return to the squad following minor surgery.

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The situation is even more dire for Michael Carrick’s United defence; Harry Maguire is officially out due to an additional FA suspension, and Lisandro Martinez is also sidelined after his red card against Leeds. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt is still out long-term.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: