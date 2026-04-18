This West London Derby is a huge opportunity for Brentford to make European football even more of a reality as they take on Fulham at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Here is where to find English language live streams of Brentford vs Fulham as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|USA Network
|UK
|TNT Sports
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Canada
|Fubo Canada
|India
|JioStar
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Malaysia
|Astro
|Middle East
|beIN Sports MENA
How to watch Brentford vs Fulham with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Brentford vs Fulham kick-off time
Brentford vs Fulham kicks off on 18 Apr at 07:30 EST and 12:30 GMT.
Match preview
The stakes for this local rivalry are incredibly high as both clubs enter the final stretch of the 2025/26 campaign. Brentford head into this fixture looking to convert their resilience into three points following a run of competitive draws, most recently a 2-2 battle against Everton. Under the guidance of Keith Andrews, the Bees have remained a formidable force at home, fuelled by the sensational form of Igor Thiago, who is currently locked in a historic race for the Golden Boot.
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Fulham, meanwhile, make the short trip across London aiming to regain momentum after a tough 2-0 defeat at Anfield. Marco Silva’s side struggled to break down a re-energised Liverpool, conceding quick-fire first-half goals to Rio Ngumoha and Mohamed Salah. Despite creating second-half chances for Rodrigo Muniz and Emile Smith Rowe, the Cottagers were unable to find a clinical edge. They will be desperate to put that frustration behind them and repeat the success of their 3-1 victory over the Bees earlier this season at Craven Cottage.
Key stats & injury news
The medical rooms at both training grounds remain active as the season reaches its business end. Brentford will have to manage without long-term absentees Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo, both of whom are recovering from cruciate ligament injuries. Vitaly Janelt is also expected to miss out with a metatarsal fracture, while defensive mainstays Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry are nearing a return but likely won't feature quite yet.
Fulham are in a slightly stronger position health-wise, though they remain without Kevin Santos following his foot surgery. Silva will also be monitoring the fitness of Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete, with late decisions expected on whether they can feature in what promises to be a physical showdown.
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Brentford used to be Fulham’s 'bogey team,' but the script has flipped. After winning just twice in 14 meetings since the turn of the century, the Cottagers have now put together three straight league wins over the Bees.
Team news & squads
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Fulham today
NordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.