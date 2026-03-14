Atletico Madrid are looking to keep their hot streak alive, chasing a fourth straight La Liga victory as they welcome Getafe to the capital.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Atletico Madrid vs Getafe as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe kicks off on 14 Mar at 10:15 EST and 15:15 GMT.

Match preview

Atletico Madrid head into this clash riding high after that wild 5–2 win over Tottenham in the Champions League earlier this week. With such a commanding first-leg advantage, Diego Simeone’s men look well placed ahead of the return trip to London. Add in a Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad still to come, and suddenly there are two trophies very much within reach this season.

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La Liga, on the other hand, is a tougher ask. Technically, Atletico could still catch Barcelona, but sitting third and 13 points adrift makes that dream a long shot. Still, they’ve been sharp domestically, stringing together three straight wins over Espanyol, Real Oviedo, and Real Sociedad, which has kept them comfortably ahead of Real Betis in the race for Champions League spots.

Getafe, though, aren’t arriving quietly. Jose Bordalas has his side buzzing, with four wins in their last five - including scalps against Real Madrid and Betis. Since mid-January, they’ve dropped just once, and that was against Sevilla. That run has lifted them into ninth place, only five points shy of a European spot, which is a huge motivator heading into this one.

Key stats & injury news

Atletico don’t have much to worry about on the injury front - Rodrigo Mendoza is the only absentee, sidelined with a muscle issue, and no new knocks came out of the Spurs game.

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Getafe, meanwhile, are missing Adu Kamara, and they’ll be sweating over the fitness of Juanmi, Borja Mayoral, and Davinchi, who are all racing the clock to be ready.

One thing working in Atletico’s favour is their fortress-like home form. They’ve been outstanding in front of their own fans this season, collecting 37 points from 14 league matches at the Metropolitano – the second-best in Spain.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: