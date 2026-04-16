Having all but secured a spot in the Europa League semifinals after their dominant performance in Italy, Aston Villa are back at Villa Park looking to finish the job against Bologna in the quarterfinal second-leg.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Aston Villa vs Bologna as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bologna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Aston Villa vs Bologna kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Bologna kicks off on 16 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Aston Villa are back in the quarterfinals of European competition for the third season running, and last week’s first-leg in Bologna gave them a strong platform to build on. The hosts threatened early, with a goal ruled out and a shot against the bar, but Villa struck first through Ezri Konsa. Ollie Watkins then added two goals, either side of Jonathan Rowe’s reply, before a stoppage‑time strike restored Villa’s two‑goal cushion.

Unai Emery’s experience in this tournament is well known, and his side have now won eight straight Europa League matches since their early defeat to Go Ahead Eagles. Domestically, they remain inside the Premier League’s top five after drawing with Nottingham Forest at the weekend, keeping them on course for Champions League football next season. Villa Park has also been a reliable stage in Europe, with 15 wins from their last 17 home fixtures and an average of two goals per game this campaign.

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Bologna face a difficult task. They’ve already lost twice in Birmingham since last season and have been outscored six to one across three meetings with Villa. Although they’ve won all five of their away matches in Europe since September, history is against them: only once in 67 attempts has a team overturned a two‑goal home defeat in a Europa League knockout tie, when Sevilla beat Real Betis in 2014. With their Coppa Italia defence over and a nine‑point gap to Roma in Serie A, Vincenzo Italiano’s side will need something remarkable to extend their European run.

Key stats & injury news

Villa’s lineup could be affected by fitness concerns. Emi Martinez pulled out just before kickoff at the weekend, so it’s unclear if Marco Bizot will continue in goal. Tyrone Mings is also a doubt, while Boubacar Kamara and Jadon Sancho remain sidelined. Ross Barkley won’t be involved either, having been left off the UEFA squad list.

Bologna can bring back Martin Vitik after suspension, but Jhon Lucumí will miss out this time. Charalampos Lykogiannis and Thijs Dallinga both need late fitness checks, while Benjamin Dominguez and first‑choice goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski are still unavailable.

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Recent form points in Villa’s favour. They’ve won seven Europa League matches in a row and haven’t conceded in their last four European games against Italian opposition, which gives them a solid platform heading into the second-leg.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Bologna today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: