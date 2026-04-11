Fresh off their Champions League quarterfinal first‑leg win over Sporting CP, Arsenal return to Premier League action at the Emirates, where they’ll host Bournemouth.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Arsenal vs Bournemouth as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Bournemouth kicks off on 11 Apr at 07:30 EST and 12:30 GMT.

Match preview

It’s been a mixed four weeks for Arsenal since their 2-0 win over Everton. They’ve pushed on in Europe, reaching the Champions League quarterfinals and then edging Sporting CP 1-0 in the first-leg away from home. But domestically, things haven’t gone as smoothly - they lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton, ending talk of a quadruple and leaving them chasing just two trophies.

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That makes this weekend’s return to league action feel important, even with Arsenal still nine points clear of City at the top. Momentum matters, especially with City gathering pace ahead of the final stretch.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, come into Saturday’s game unbeaten in 11 matches, with four wins and seven draws in that run. Despite that form, they sit 13th in the table, but they’ll be confident of testing Arsenal at the Emirates.

Key stats & injury news

Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Leandro Trossard all managed to shake off knocks to feature in the win over Sporting, though Trossard and Martin Odegaard picked up fresh issues that will need to be assessed. Meanwhile, Piero Hincapié, Eberechi Eze, and Mikel Merino are ruled out, while Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber remain uncertain with their own problems.

Bournemouth also have a few concerns - Eli Junior Kroupi pulled out of France’s Under‑21 squad but is expected to be available, while Tyler Adams and Lewis Cook are still touch‑and‑go. Justin Kluivert and Julio Soler won’t be back until next month.

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The Cherries have had some joy against Arsenal recently, winning twice since the start of last season, including a surprise 2-1 victory at the Emirates last year, their first-ever away win over the Gunners. Arsenal did respond with a dramatic 3-2 win at the Vitality in January, when Rice scored twice to settle it.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: