How to watch the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sky TV in the UK

Nick Khairi|
Sky Sports - Premier League 2022-23
A total of 128 matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports throughout the season - here’s what you need to know

The return of Premier League football is now less than two weeks away.

Coverage of the 2022/23 season will get underway on August 5 with Arsenal’s trip to Selhurst Park where they face Crystal Palace in what will be Sky Sports’ first “Friday Night Football” instalment of the campaign.

Sky Sports once again hold the rights to the bulk of broadcast matches. 128 matches will be shown exclusively to Sky starting with the following four confirmed for the opening weekend:

Fixture

Date

Time (GMT)

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

05/08/2022

20:00

Everton vs Chelsea

06/08/2022

17:30

Manchester United vs Brighton

07/08/2022

14:00

West Ham vs Manchester City

07/08/2022

16:30

The current broadcasting deal for the rights to air Premier League matches in the UK was originally due to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season.

However, the deal was extended at the end of what was a rather tumultuous 2020/21 Premier League season.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters spoke of the need to “generate stability and promote confidence within the football pyramid” following the large losses to revenue that were caused as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Rights to air the Premier League will be up for grabs again from the 2025/26 season, with Sky likely to invest heavily once more.

Sky's UK chief executive Stephen van Rooyen said at the time of the renewal: “We are proud to have been part of the success of the Premier League from the very beginning and we have worked hard this year to provide support through the challenges of the pandemic and prove the enduring strength and depth of our partnership.”

