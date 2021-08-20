How to watch 2021-22 Premier League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams
Liverpool open their 2021-22 Premier League home campaign against Burnley on Saturday.
Sunday has Southampton's meeting with Manchester United, besides Arsenal facing Chelsea later in the day.
Here's how to catch all the Premier League action in India:
Editors' Picks
- Liverpool begin Salah contract talks as Klopp seeks four-year deal for Egyptian star
- How Laporte went from the 'best in the world' to Man City's third-choice centre-back
- 'Messi's like Michael Jordan!' - Caballero on playing at World Cup with Argentina legend
- Albert Braut Tjaaland: Can Haaland's teenage cousin be as good as the Dortmund superstar?
Contents
Where to watch or stream Premier League from India?
The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.
In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application Disney+ Hotstar VIP, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
Premier League fixtures
Matchday 2
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream*
|Aug 21
|5pm
|Liverpool v Burnley
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 21
|7:30pm
|Aston Villa v Newcastle
|Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Aug 21
|7:30pm
|Crystal Palace v Brentford
|Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Aug 21
|7:30pm
|Leeds United v Everton
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
|Aug 21
|7:30pm
|Man City v Norwich City
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 21
|10pm
|Brighton v Watford
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 22
|6:30pm
|Southampton v Man Utd**
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 22
|6:30pm
|Wolves v Tottenham
|Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD
|Aug 22
|9pm
|Arsenal v Chelsea**
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
|Aug 24
|12:30am
|West Ham v Leicester City
|Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD
*All Premier League matches may be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
**Also available on Star Sports 3 (Malayalam/Bangla) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.
Key Premier League derby dates 2021-22
Here is a handy breakdown of the main derby match dates this season.
Merseyside derby
- November 30, 2021 - Everton vs Liverpool
- April 23, 2022 - Liverpool vs Everton
Manchester derby
- November 6, 2021 - Man Utd vs Man City
- March 5, 2022 - Man City vs Man Utd
North-west derby
- October 23, 2021 - Man Utd vs Liverpool
- March 19, 2022 - Liverpool vs Man Utd
North London derby
- September 25, 2021 - Arsenal vs Tottenham
- January 15, 2022 - Tottenham vs Arsenal
Related links