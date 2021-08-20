How to watch 2021-22 Premier League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Goal tells you how to catch all the action of the English top tier football league...

Liverpool open their 2021-22 Premier League home campaign against Burnley on Saturday.

Sunday has Southampton's meeting with Manchester United, besides Arsenal facing Chelsea later in the day.

Here's how to catch all the Premier League action in India:



Contents

Where to watch or stream Premier League from India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile application Disney+ Hotstar VIP, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

Return to top

Premier League fixtures

Matchday 2

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* Aug 21 5pm Liverpool v Burnley Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 21 7:30pm Aston Villa v Newcastle Disney+ Hotstar VIP Aug 21 7:30pm Crystal Palace v Brentford Disney+ Hotstar VIP Aug 21 7:30pm Leeds United v Everton Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Aug 21 7:30pm Man City v Norwich City Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 21 10pm Brighton v Watford Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 22 6:30pm Southampton v Man Utd** Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 22 6:30pm Wolves v Tottenham Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Aug 22 9pm Arsenal v Chelsea** Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD Aug 24 12:30am West Ham v Leicester City Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD

*All Premier League matches may be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

**Also available on Star Sports 3 (Malayalam/Bangla) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Return to top

Article continues below

Key Premier League derby dates 2021-22

Here is a handy breakdown of the main derby match dates this season.

Merseyside derby

November 30, 2021 - Everton vs Liverpool

- Everton vs Liverpool April 23, 2022 - Liverpool vs Everton

Manchester derby

November 6, 2021 - Man Utd vs Man City

- Man Utd vs Man City March 5, 2022 - Man City vs Man Utd

North-west derby

October 23, 2021 - Man Utd vs Liverpool

- Man Utd vs Liverpool March 19, 2022 - Liverpool vs Man Utd

North London derby

September 25, 2021 - Arsenal vs Tottenham

- Arsenal vs Tottenham January 15, 2022 - Tottenham vs Arsenal

Return to top

Related links