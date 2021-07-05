How to watch 2021-22 LaLiga in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams

Goal tells you how to catch all the action of the Spanish top tier football league from India...

The 2021-22 season of the LaLiga, Spanish football's top-tier league, is all set to kick-off from August 1, 2021.

With some of Europe's biggest clubs in action in LaLiga, the competition will certainly be of interest to fans worldwide. Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will be plotting to win the league title this time around while Atletico Madrid's objective will be to retain the title they sensationally won on the final matchday in the 2020-21 season.

Real Madrid will open their 2021-22 campaign against Alaves while Barcelona will take on Real Sociedad. Defending champions Atletico will start with an away match against Celta Vigo.

While in the 2020-21 season, LaLiga was streamed in India by Facebook and was not available on TV, that will not be the case in the 2021-22 season.

Here's how to catch all the LaLiga action from India in the 2021-22 season:



Where to watch or stream LaLiga from India?

Viacom18 Media have won the rights to stream LaLiga in India for the next three years.

MTV, the flagship channel of Viacom18, will air LaLiga matches exclusively in the upcoming season along with select national and regional network channels.

LaLiga will also be available for streaming through Voot and Jio platforms.

LaLiga 2021-22 fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream* Aug 15 TBD Alaves vs Real Madrid MTV Aug 15 TBD Barcelona vs Real Sociedad MTV Aug 15 TBD Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid MTV Aug 15 TBD Mallorca vs Real Betis MTV Aug 15 TBD Cadiz vs Levante MTV Aug 15 TBD Osasuna vs Espanyol MTV Aug 15 TBD Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano MTV Aug 15 TBD Valencia vs Getafe MTV Aug 15 TBD Villarreal vs Granada MTV Aug 15 TBD Elche vs Athletic Bilbao MTV

*All LaLiga matches may be streamed online on Voot/Jio TV. Not all matches might be streamed on MTV and it will updated as when we have more information and clarity. The regional channels in addition to MTV will be communicated in due course.

