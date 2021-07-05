How to watch 2021-22 LaLiga in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams
The 2021-22 season of the LaLiga, Spanish football's top-tier league, is all set to kick-off from August 1, 2021.
With some of Europe's biggest clubs in action in LaLiga, the competition will certainly be of interest to fans worldwide. Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will be plotting to win the league title this time around while Atletico Madrid's objective will be to retain the title they sensationally won on the final matchday in the 2020-21 season.
Real Madrid will open their 2021-22 campaign against Alaves while Barcelona will take on Real Sociedad. Defending champions Atletico will start with an away match against Celta Vigo.
Editors' Picks
- 'The English are always bitter' - Immobile diving row shouldn't detract from Italy's status as the best team at Euro 2020
- First undroppable, now unstoppable: Kane can lead England to Euro 2020 glory
- 'It's coming home' - England fans dreaming of Euro 2020 glory after 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine
- Brazil beware! Messi-inspired Argentina are now real Copa America contenders
While in the 2020-21 season, LaLiga was streamed in India by Facebook and was not available on TV, that will not be the case in the 2021-22 season.
Here's how to catch all the LaLiga action from India in the 2021-22 season:
Contents
Where to watch or stream LaLiga from India?
Viacom18 Media have won the rights to stream LaLiga in India for the next three years.
MTV, the flagship channel of Viacom18, will air LaLiga matches exclusively in the upcoming season along with select national and regional network channels.
LaLiga will also be available for streaming through Voot and Jio platforms.
LaLiga 2021-22 fixtures
Matchday 1
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream*
|Aug 15
|TBD
|Alaves vs Real Madrid
|MTV
|Aug 15
|TBD
|Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
|MTV
|Aug 15
|TBD
|Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid
|MTV
|Aug 15
|TBD
|Mallorca vs Real Betis
|MTV
|Aug 15
|TBD
|Cadiz vs Levante
|MTV
|Aug 15
|TBD
|Osasuna vs Espanyol
|MTV
|Aug 15
|TBD
|Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano
|MTV
|Aug 15
|TBD
|Valencia vs Getafe
|MTV
|Aug 15
|TBD
|Villarreal vs Granada
|MTV
|Aug 15
|TBD
|Elche vs Athletic Bilbao
|MTV
*All LaLiga matches may be streamed online on Voot/Jio TV. Not all matches might be streamed on MTV and it will updated as when we have more information and clarity. The regional channels in addition to MTV will be communicated in due course.
Related links