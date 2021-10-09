How to watch Italy vs Belgium in the 2021 UEFA Nations League third-place play-off from India?

Italy and Belgium will be battling for a place on the podium when they clash in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off on Sunday.

Roberto Mancini's men went down 2-1 against Spain in the semi-finals but have looked dangerous in attack despite Leonardo Bonucci's first half red card, scoring in 32 of their last 35 games.

Roberto Martinez's side are on a 39-match scoring streak in all competitions, although guilty of throwing away a two-goal lead against France in the semis - conceding the third in injury time, just after what they thought was a winner for them was disallowed.

Here's how to watch Italy vs Belgium in the 2021 UEFA Nations League from India.

What time does the 2021 UEFA Nations League match between Italy and Belgium start?

Game Italy vs Belgium Date Sunday, October 10 Time 6:30pm IST

How to watch Italy vs Belgium on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2021 UEFA Nations League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Six SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Italy vs Belgium: Team news

The European champions are without Leonardo Bonucci after his sending off against Spain on Wednesday evening.

Belgium for their part are without Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard who picked up an injury in the defeat to world champions France.

It remains to be seen how seriously both managers approach the game or whether they use it as a chance to have a look at squad players.

