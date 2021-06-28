How to watch France vs Switzerland in Euro 2020 Round of 16 from India?
Switzerland will be aiming to upset the world champions when they take on France at the Arena Nationala in Monday’s Euro 2020 last-16 clash.
Although France secured first place in the group of death, it wasn't the most impressive performance from Didier Deschamps' team. They won 1-0 against Germany, thanks to an own-goal by Mats Hummels, failed to keep a clean-sheet against Hungary and leaked in two more against Portugal.
Switzerland have found the back of the net in 11 of their last 12 outings - scoring 28 times in that period.
Editors' Picks
- Bernardo Silva was meant to be Ronaldo's successor but Man City star is struggling to shine for Portugal
- Barcelona's new Neymar? How Depay will fit alongside Messi at Camp Nou
- Lukaku vs Ronaldo? 'Forget the individual sh*t' - Belgium's Golden Generation can't fall short again
- 'One of the best defenders out there' - Why Chelsea need to make Christensen's new contract a priority
Vladimir Petkovic’s men have reached this stage of the competition for just the second time in their history, having taken four points from their three group games against Wales, Italy and Turkey.
Here's how to watch France vs Switzerland in India.
Contents
- What time is France vs Switzerland?
- How to watch France vs Switzerland
- Where will France vs Switzerland take place?
- France vs Switzerland: Team news & stats
What time does France vs Switzerland start?
|Game
|France vs Switzerland
|Date
|Tuesday, June 29
|Time
|12:30am IST
How to watch France vs Switzerland on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
Where will France vs Switzerland take place?
Arena Nationala | Bucharest | Romania
Capacity: 55,600 | reduced to 25% capacity, subject to increase
Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)
Year built: 2011
Romania's Arena Nationala shareed hosting duties in Group C with the Johan Cruyff Arena and is now set to be the venue for France vs Switzerland in the last 16 at Euro 2020.
The stadium is located in the Romanian capital Bucharest and is home to Steaua Bucuresti as well as the Romania national team.
In 2012 it was the venue for the Europa League final between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club.
France vs Switzerland: Team news & key stats
Lucas Digne has been ruled out after suffering a muscle injury in the draw with Portugal, joining Ousmane Dembele on the sidelines.
Ricardo Rodriguez is likely to retake his place on the left side of the back three, having moved there from left wing-back position in the decisive final group stage victory over Turkey.
Key stats:
- France are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Switzerland (W3 D4), their longest ever unbeaten run against the Swiss, although four of the last five meetings between the two sides have finished level.
- France progressed the ball upfield 18.7 metres per sequence on average during the EURO 2020 group stages, the highest figure of any side, highlighting their ability to advance the ball after regaining possession.
- In Karim Benzema’s only previous appearance against Switzerland, he contributed to three goals, scoring one while providing two assists as France ran out 5-2 winners against the Swiss at the 2014 World Cup.
- With a brace against Turkey last time out, Xherdan Shaqiri became Switzerland’s all-time top scorer in major tournaments (EUROs & World Cup) with seven goals, overtaking Josef Hügi’s six. Shaqiri is currently Switzerland’s joint-top scorer in European Championship matches with three goals, tied with Hakan Yakin.
Further reading:
- 'Pogba's problem is his lack of consistency'
- Pogba laughs off black and white hair claims
- What's next for William Saliba at Arsenal?