How to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in the Copa America 2021 from India?
Hosts Brazil are to face Venezuela in their opening Copa America 2021 clash at Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on Monday (IST).
After solidifying their spot atop the CONMEBOL Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying group, Tite will now turn his attention to Copa America.
Here's how to watch Brazil vs Venezuela in India.
- What time is Brazil vs Venezuela?
- How to watch on TV & live stream in India
- Brazil vs Venezuela: Team news
What time does Brazil vs Venezuela start?
|Game
|Brazil vs Venezuela
|Date
|Monday, June 14
|Time
|2:30am IST
How to watch Brazil vs Venezuela on TV & live stream in India
In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
|TV channels
|Online stream
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|SonyLIV, Jio TV
Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.
|Malayalam & Bengali TV channels
|Tamil & Telugu TV channels
|Sony Six SD & HD
|Sony Ten 4 SD & HD
Brazil vs Venezuela: Team news
Venezuela's travelling party for the Copa America has had at least 11 positive Covid-19 test results as of Saturday afternoon, forcing them to call upon emergency replacements in order to compete on Sunday against Brazil.
