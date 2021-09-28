Having failed to win on matchday one, both side will be going for the win in the Portuguese capital

Barcelona travel to the Estadio da Luz to face Benfica on matchday two of the Champions League with Ronald Koeman's side already facing a crucial game in Group E of the competition.

The Blaugrana were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their opening match of the tournament and another defeat against the in-form Portuguese side would leave Barca in a difficult position.

Here's how to watch Benfica vs Barcelona in the 2021-22 Champions League from India.

What time does Benfica vs Barcelona start?

Game Benfica vs Barcelona Date Thursday, September 30 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Benfica vs Barcelona on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website , besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Sony Six SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Benfica vs Barcelona: Team news & key stats

The Blaugrana were boosted by the return of Ansu Fati at the weekend with the teenager marking his return from nearly 11 months out injured by coming off the bench to score against Levante.

Fati's return is being carefully managed and if he features at all on Wednesday evening it will be as a susbsitutue once more.

Barca remain without Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Aguero, while Jordi Alba is likely to miss out as well, although Pedri could return in midfield. The hosts are missing injured forward Haris Seferovic.

Key Stats:

Benfica won their first ever game against Barcelona in European competition (3-2 in the European Cup final in 1961) but have since failed to win any of their last six competitive meetings (D3 L3).



Barcelona are unbeaten in their previous three away trips to face Benfica in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League (W1 D2), while they have kept a clean sheet in all three games. Their last trip came in October 2012, as they won 2-0 under Tito Vilanova.



Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman gave UEFA Champions League debuts to three teenagers on MD1 – Gavi, Álex Balde and Yusuf Demir. They were the 21st, 22nd and 23rd teenagers that Koeman has awarded with their UEFA Champions League debut; only Arsene Wenger (43) and Sir Alex Ferguson (25) have given more teenagers their first outing in the competition.



Memphis Depay has scored in his previous two UEFA Champions League matches against Benfica, both for Lyon in the 2019-20 group stages (two goals). However, he didn’t attempt a single shot on MD1 against Bayern Munich for Barcelona - the first time he started a Champions League game and didn’t have a shot at goal.

