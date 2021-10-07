How to watch Belgium vs France in the semi-finals of the 2021 UEFA Nations League from India?
Belgium and France will lock horns in Turn on Thursday as they fight for the spot across Spain in the Nations League final.
Roberto Martinez's side have won all three of their World Cup qualifiers since getting knocked out of the Euro 2020 quarter-finals by eventual champions Italy, scoring nine goals and conceding three.
Here's how to watch Belgium vs France in the 2021 UEFA Nations League from India.
Editors' Picks
- A Ronaldo face-off and a chat with Ferguson - Inside Khabib's Man Utd visit
- Rooney, Reyna, Fati & players who made their international debut at 17 as Spain wonderkid Gavi joins illustrious list
- Barcelona-linked Martinez focused on Belgium but 'very proud' of Catalan roots
- The rise of the strike partnership: How front twos are taking over the Premier League
Contents
- What time is Belgium vs France?
- How to watch Belgium vs France in India
- Belgium vs France: Team news
What time does the 2021 UEFA Nations League match between Belgium and France start?
|Game
|Belgium vs France
|Date
|Friday, October 8
|Time
|12:15am IST
How to watch Belgium vs France on TV & live stream in India
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show 2021 UEFA Nations League matches in India.
Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.
|TV channels (English)
|Online streaming
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
|SonyLIV, JioTV
Belgium vs France: Team news
Thomas Vermaelen, Never Chadli, Jeremy Doku and Dries Mertens have all dropped out of the squad since Euro 2020.
N’Golo Kante is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19, with Matteo Guendouzi in contention to make his senior debut in midfield after receiving his first call-up in two years.