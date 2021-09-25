The Gunners have lost just one of their last six meetings with Spurs, but it was the most recent clash in March.

Arsenal welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates stadium for the first North London derby of the Premier League season on Sunday.

The two rivals began the season in contrasting fashion with Spurs winning their opening three matches and the Gunners suffering three defeats, yet consecutive defeats for Nuno Espirito Santo's side coupled with Arsenal winning their last two games mean just three points separate the sides.

It should be tasty battle between two teams who cannot afford another loss at this point.

Here's how to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in the 2021-22 Premier League from India.

What time does the 2021-22 Premier League game between Arsenal vs Tottenham start?

Game Arsenal vs Tottenham Date Sunday, September 26 Time 9pm IST

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on TV & live stream in India?

The Star Sports network (Star Sports and Star Sports Select) has the rights to show Premier League matches in India.

In addition to the English Broadcast on Star Sports Select, regional feeds in Bangla and Malayalam will be made available for key weekend matches on Star Sports 3 (geo-tagged for West Bengal and Kerala) and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

TV channels (English) Online streaming Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Bengali TV channels Star Sports 3 Star Sports 1 Bangla

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Team news & key stats

The Gunners have no major injury concerns and welcome back Granit Xhaka from suspension.

Spurs too have a relatively clean bill of health with Ryan Sessegnon and Steven Bergwijn the only players unavailable.

Key Stats:

Arsenal beat Spurs 2-1 in this exact fixture in March – they’ve not won consecutive league games against Tottenham since doing the double over their rivals in the 2013-14 campaign.



Tottenham have won just one of their last 28 away league games against Arsenal (D11 L16), coming from behind to win 3-2 in November 2010.



Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been involved in six goals in his eight Premier League appearances against Tottenham. He’s scored in each of his last three against Spurs at the Emirates – no Arsenal player has ever scored in four consecutive home league games against Tottenham.



Spurs’ Harry Kane is the all-time highest goalscorer in competitive meetings between Arsenal and Tottenham, with 11 goals. He failed to score against Arsenal in their last meeting in March, but has never gone without a goal against the Gunners in back-to-back games.

