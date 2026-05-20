How to buy France vs Iraq tickets: World Cup 2026 ticket prices, Lincoln Financial Field information & more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues its global football festival with a highly anticipated Group Stage clash between France and Iraq at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

France arrives as one of the tournament favourites, boasting elite world-class talent and a deep squad built for major tournament success.

Iraq, meanwhile, enters the fixture with ambition and determination, looking to make a strong impression against one of football’s most dominant nations.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to buy France vs Iraq tickets, including ticket prices, stadium information, and the best places to secure seats before they sell out.

When is France vs Iraq?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 22, 2026 France vs Iraq Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets

France World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 18, 2026 France vs Senegal SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Tickets June 22, 2026 France vs Iraq Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets June 26, 2026 France vs Norway BC Place, Vancouver Tickets

Iraq World Cup 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 18, 2026 Iraq vs Norway BC Place, Vancouver Tickets June 22, 2026 France vs Iraq Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets June 26, 2026 Iraq vs Senegal SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Tickets

How can I get France vs Iraq tickets?

Fans have several ways to secure tickets for France vs Iraq at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with demand expected to increase significantly as the tournament approaches.

Official FIFA Sales: FIFA releases remaining inventory during the final first-come, first-served sales phases.

FIFA releases remaining inventory during the final first-come, first-served sales phases. FIFA Resale Platform: Verified tickets can be purchased safely from other fans via the official resale marketplace.

Verified tickets can be purchased safely from other fans via the official resale marketplace. Secondary Platforms: Trusted marketplace sites such as StubHub provide fast access to sold-out matches.

Trusted marketplace sites such as StubHub provide fast access to sold-out matches. Hospitality Packages: Premium options include VIP seating, lounges, food, and exclusive matchday experiences.

All World Cup tickets will be digital and managed through FIFA’s official ticketing app, making mobile access essential for entry.

How much are France vs Iraq tickets?

Ticket pricing for the FIFA World Cup 2026 varies depending on category, demand, and seating location within the stadium.

Group-stage tickets typically start from around 60 USD for the most affordable categories, with resale prices increasing significantly closer to matchday.

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarter-finals Semi-finals & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is one of the standout venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026, hosting key group-stage matches including France vs Iraq.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and is widely recognised for its electric atmosphere, modern facilities, and strong transport connectivity across the city.

For the World Cup, the venue is expected to welcome over 65,000 fans, creating a vibrant environment for one of the most anticipated fixtures in the group stage.