How will Ronaldo have reacted to Man Utd benching? Ferdinand says Portuguese superstar will be 'absolutely fuming'

Cristiano Ronaldo will be “absolutely fuming” at finding himself on the Manchester United bench, says the Portuguese’s former team-mate Rio Ferdinand.

Sub for last two games

Will want an explanation

Transfer window still open

WHAT HAPPENED? A five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has spent much of the summer generating talk of a move being made elsewhere, has been named among the substitutes for the Red Devils’ last two Premier League games. Having hit 24 goals last season, and with ambition continuing to burn bright, an all-time great is not expected to have taken his snub lightly.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ferdinand, who enjoyed Premier League and Champions League successes alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford, has told his Vibe with Five YouTube channel: “Whether he stays or not none of us know, but knowing Cristiano, I know for a fact that he will be absolutely fuming right now. Forget who’s starting in front of him, it’s that he’s not starting. You don’t get to do what he’s done in his career over this amazing amount of time at the levels he’s been playing and be someone who’s going to accept not starting and being a sub for a team that’s not in the Champions League.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, no matter what anyone says about running, pressing etc, he’ll be sitting there going ‘I scored 24 goals last year, talk to me’ how many times did anybody else get near that in this team? He’ll know the stats, he’ll be saying ‘I got this team more points than anyone else last year with the goals I scored.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has seen just 153 minutes of Premier League football for United this season as Erik ten Hag favours Marcus Rashford as a central striking option and deploys the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga on the flanks. Brazil international Antony is also being added to the ranks at Old Trafford.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 20+ club goals in 16 consecutive seasons in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The summer transfer window will swing shut on September 1, with Ronaldo running out of time in a bid to take on a new challenge, and United may still have an iconic No.7 at their disposal when they take in a trip to Leicester on Thursday.