The news that the Argentina star will not sign a new contract has sparked a lot of speculation around his next move

It has actually happened. Lionel Messi has left Barcelona.

The club confirmed that the Argentina star will not sign a new contract to ensure he returns to Ronald Koeman's squad because they cannot afford to register him.

The 34-year-old was had agreed to sign a five-year deal with the Camp Nou outfit and take a 50 per cent pay cut, but the two parties have no choice but to go their separate ways after holding talks on Thursday.

What has been said?

The revelation has rocked social media, with many excited to see where the 34-year-old will continue his career.

At the same time there are some who are sceptical about the veracity of Barcelona's statement, suggesting it is all a ploy to force La Liga to bend the rules and let them register the icon.

Where could Messi go?

Messi is ready to listen to offers from other clubs after losing hope of remaining at Camp Nou.

Article continues below

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be eager to get him and are among the few clubs that can afford to match his salary demands.

But the Copa America winner has previously said he would like to finish his career at his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys.

Further reading