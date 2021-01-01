How NFF celebrated former Villarreal star Ikechukwu Uche at 37

The former Super Eagles forward has been sent heartfelt message by the football governing body as he reaches a new age

Football Federation (NFF) have celebrated with former and forward on his 37th birthday.

The forward represented the Super Eagles with honour during his playing years and was famous for his dazzling performances.

Uche made 46 appearances for the three-time African champions and scored 19 goals, helping the side to win the 2013 in .

The fleet-footed forward, born in Aba, has been hailed by the football governing body as he celebrated his birthday.

Uche started his European career with Racing de Ferrol in the Spanish second division in 2002 and spent a season with the club before he teamed up with Recreativo de Huelva, where he helped the side win the Segunda Division title.

The forward delivered impressive performances for Recreativo during his two-year stay and earned a move to Getafe in 2007.

Uche also played for Real Zaragoza before he switched to side Villarreal, where he enjoyed huge success.

He spent four years with the Yellow Submarine and made more than 90 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The forward moved to Mexican side Tigres UANL after leaving Villarreal and last featured for Gimnastic de Tarragona.

Uche is currently without a club and would be expected to sort out his career during the January transfer window as he is yet to announce his retirement.

Besides featuring at the 2013 Afcon, he also played a key role for the Nigeria national team at the 2008 edition, where he helped the West African country to the quarter-final stage of the competition.