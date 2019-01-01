'How have we not won that game?' - Manchester United players stunned by Wolves defeat

Old Trafford midfielder Scott McTominay scored his first goal for the club but summed up his team-mates' frustration at another Premier League defeat

goalscorer Scott McTominay has said that defeat to left him and his team-mates 'gutted'.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men saw the promoted side - who knocked United out of the last month - damage their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four by inflicting a 2-1 defeat.

In the aftermath, the young Scot says the United players were baffled at how they had fallen to their third defeat in four games after taking the lead and having a number of chances to score again.

“It was a strange night,” McTominay told MUTV. “I was sat with the boys in the changing room thinking ‘how have we not won that game?’

"But goals change games and we were so unfortunate.

"The boys are gutted and it was a tough one to take."

Wolves had just two shots on target - Diogo Jota's equaliser and Chris Smalling's late own goal - despite having some bright moments of their own.

McTominay added: “We played so well in the first half an hour and we didn’t quite react as well to their goal as we normally would do.

"For the first hour we were in good nick. We were looking forward, we had so many chances, and the game just changed so quick.”

The international, 22, was among United's better performers on a night when Paul Pogba cut a subdued figure and Ashley Young was sent off.

McTominay recorded his first senior goal for the club with a strike from outside the penalty area for the opener and added: “It’s so important for you to get off and running for your football club.

“You watch players like [Paul] Scholes and [Michael] Carrick and midfield players like that coming through and that’s who you want to emulate."

Solskjaer was impressed by McTominay's performance, saying: "Scott has never never let us down and today was another very, very fine performance by Scottie. So it won't be hard to see him play for Man United for many, many games.