‘How did he miss the ball?’ – Nigerians slam Francis Uzoho after Seychelles howler

The 19-year-old's blunder gave Gavin Jeanne's men a first-half equaliser in Asaba

Nigerians are not holding back their frustrations after goalkeeper Francis Uzoho’s misjudged movement cost an equaliser against Seychelles in their final 2019 qualifiers.

Odion Ighalo had put Gernot Rohr’s side ahead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute but the visitors levelled proceedings at the Stephen Keshi Stadium following a howler from the Anorthosis goalkeeper six minutes later.

Uzoho rushed out of his area to punch a free-kick but failed to make contact with the ball which left Rody Melanie to dispatch his effort to the back of an empty net.

The goalkeeper’s decision gave the Pirates a goal in Asaba and football enthusiasts across the country have resorted to social media to scold him.

#NGASEY Francis uzoho really fell my hands, I 'd not know why Nigeria coach would keep using him. super eagles deserves a better goal keeper, Nigeria 🇳🇬 1 vs Seychelles 🇸🇨 half time. Second half is on, I'm predicting three goals to one. — ARÁKÙNRIN AMID HUMBLE (@amid_temitayo) March 22, 2019

#AFCON2019Q

I thought Ikechukwu Ezenwa was relegated to the bench by your MCM because he is not confident in the face of aerial ball.... Good luck to @Uzohof ahead of the second half@NGSuperEagles 1-1 Seychelles — #SportHob (@TomiwaBabalola) March 22, 2019

Uzoho doing a de gea for the Seychelles goal — Logy (@IAmTheAyology) March 22, 2019

You mean Seychelles scored against the Super Eagles #NGASEY pic.twitter.com/jBCY09I5bQ — MyClubFans (@MyclubFan) March 22, 2019

HT Nigeria 1-1 Sychelles



But Uzoho is a tall goalie, how did he miss this ball that led to Seychelles' equalizer? #NGASEY pic.twitter.com/DopoZV6Poj — Amos Joseph #FootballersConnect (@communeamos) March 22, 2019

Uzoho made a mess of that ball that led to Seychelles equalizer, reminding us he's either not good enough or lacks experience. Ezenwa should be starting some of these games. — Mayor Of Obudu (@JudeAgba) March 22, 2019

Uzoho at fault for the Seychelles goal. Had no business coming out and flapping at that harmless looking ball. — Daddy Jason (@schororj) March 22, 2019