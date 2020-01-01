How Birmingham City fans celebrated Obafemi Martins Day

Birmingham stunned Arsenal to win their first League Cup title in 48 years with the Nigerian at the centre of the triumph nearly a decade ago

Football fans have taken to social media to celebrate the ninth year anniversary of Obafemi Martins Day.

February 27 remains an important day in the history of as they defied all odds to silence 2-1 to win the English League Cup in 2011.

Boasting the likes of Robin Van Persie, Jack Wilshere, Andrey Arshavin and Samir Nasri in their ranks, Arsene Wenger’s men were subdued by the Blues.

With Van Persie levelling Nikola Zigi’s opener, Martins who came in as an 83rd minute substitute handed Alex McLeish’s side the title after profiting from a muddle from Laurent Koscielny and Wojciech Szczesny to slot home the winner with a minute left to play.

Nine years down the line, the ex- Milan striker joined a host of Birmingham City fans to celebrate the Cup accomplishment.

Happy Obafemi Martins Day! 9 years ago I was getting ready to go to Wembley fully expecting a comfortable loss.



In true Blues style, we got relegated the same year and thus began a run of financial turmoil and inept managers.



Still wouldn’t change it for the world #BCFC pic.twitter.com/VOeHE8T6Bn — Liam Clarke (@ClarkeOnRadio) February 27, 2020

📅 27 February 2011 (9 years ago!)



A day that will live in the memory of every Bluesfan 💙



Happy Obafemi Martins day! #KRODown pic.twitter.com/eTprlv92id — BCFC & Birmingham Legion Supporters (@BcfcLegion) February 27, 2020

9 years ago today. Happy Obafemi Martins day everyone pic.twitter.com/xqQ2Kf1kUj — Jack (@BluesJack_) February 27, 2020