High risk, high reward: Chelsea's approach gives them the edge in the WSL title race, but only just

The Blues were suspect at the back, but with the star quality they have up front, such an attacking set-up can certainly be justified

Not many teams would travel to the home of the league leaders in a huge game in the title race and deploy an XI with a front five.

Mind you, not many teams have the firepower that do – and not many managers love firepower quite like Emma Hayes.

In that regard, it wasn’t a shock when Chelsea announced their team to face on Sunday for a game that lived up to all the hype in a 3-3 draw.

With Sophie Ingle as their lone holding midfielder, the Blues started with a front two of Beth and Sam Kerr, who had Ji So-yun, Guro Reiten and Erin Cuthbert behind them.

It was the team that battered Women’s champions in January, when they scored three goals in the first 20 minutes in one of the performances of the season.

But such a high risk, high reward approach has its pitfalls, too.

That day, Chelsea finished their chances. On Sunday, they could have led within 20 seconds, but Kerr’s shot was saved and England couldn’t reach the rebound.

Kerr would direct a couple of headers wide too before Ellen White finally broke the deadlock for City.

Alan Mahon’s side will have analysed Chelsea’s rampant 4-1 win over Arsenal closely and seen that Joe Montemurro’s decision to switch to a very narrow and very new set-up that day didn’t help his team.

“[The aim was] to press a little bit higher, to stop them playing through the middle and to give us more overloads in the middle of the park,” he explained. “It didn’t work – I take responsibility.”

But City will have seen that Montemurro was right in that the midfield was the key area, he just over-thought things with his tactical switch.

City are perhaps fortunate that their usual set-up – an interesting 4-2-2-2 formation – is very narrow and that their main threats lie in the middle.

And it was those threats, the driving runs of Caroline Weir and Georgia Stanway, that hit Chelsea so hard.

Ingle is one of the best holding midfielders in the whole division but even she can only cover so much space.

Relying on her to solely protect the defence, against the league leaders, is the definition of high risk.

That much showed when Stanway raced away to score City’s second of the afternoon, with Chelsea caught completely on the counter, having enjoyed the better of the opening stages on the attack.

Maren Mjelde bombed on, there was little in the way of cover down her wing and Stanway made the most of it, finishing with aplomb for a historic goal; the WSL’s 2000th.

While Ji and Kerr were away with and respectively, Hayes’ hand was forced to mix things up.

Their shape was a lot more robust with Drew Spence, another holding midfielder, alongside Ingle, while Mjelde was a more enterprising right winger as Cuthbert moved inside to support England.

In the five games they had without Kerr and Ji, they scored 16 goals and conceded none.

Yet the approach against City was one that gives the quintet of Kerr, England, Ji, Reiten and Cuthbert a chance to do what they do best in the other half. It brings high reward.

But this draw was also thanks to some grit - a side of their game Chelsea have mastered. Captain Magdalena Eriksson’s scrappy header was just as important, while Ann-Katrin Berger’s penalty save was superb.

When Ji can score a lovely half volley from 25 yards and England can rocket one into the top corner from 30 yards, at the home of the league leaders, Hayes can certainly justify her set-up.

Chelsea, who sit one point behind City with a game in hand, will just hope that the three they conceded at the other end won’t come back to bite them.