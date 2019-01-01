'He's loved by the fans' - Beckham backs Solskjaer to succeed at Man United

The Norwegian was confirmed as permanent manager at Old Trafford last week after winning 10 of his first 13 league games

David Beckham has backed his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to succeed as ’s permanent manager.

The Norwegian was confirmed as United boss on a three-year contract last week, having won 10 of his 13 Premier League games in charge.

And the team’s season has been transformed since the ex-striker replaced Jose Mourinho as manager on December 18.

United now face in the quarter-final after recovering from 2-0 down to knock out in one of the club’s greatest European comebacks.

And Beckham has given a vote of confidence to the man who scored the winner when United won Europe’s top prize in 1999 in a miraculous late victory over .

"It's great, he has done an incredible job, so he deserves the contract he has got," Beckham told Sky Sports News, speaking at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

"He is loved by the fans and the players and everyone else at the club. He has done a great job and it will continue because real fans love him. It's great for the club and great for him.”

Beckham has seen his former team-mate Gareth Southgate make an equally impressive impact in charge of the national team, leading the team to back to back qualifying wins following last summer’s last-four showing at the World Cup.

“It's exciting. I was excited when Gareth took over because I think he spent enough time with the players from a very young age," added the former England captain.

"To see them go into the first team squad and the way they are playing - it is exceptional to see.

"I think it does not matter how old they are - we've all talked about age over the years - but when they've got the experience they've got playing for the teams they play for it does not matter what age they are.

"If they are playing the way they are - it is exciting times."

Solskjaer celebrated his permanent appointment in winning fashion on Saturday as United made a successful return from the international break.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial sealed a 2-1 win over to push the reds into Champions League qualification contention, although will regain fourth place should they down on Monday.