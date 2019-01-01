'He's a classic goalscorer' - Barcelona target Jovic likened to Suarez

Mladen Krstajic believes the Eintracht Frankfurt forward has the same qualities as the Uruguayan star and can imagine the pair linking up at Camp Nou

transfer target Luka Jovic has similar attributes to potential new team-mate Luis Suarez, according to boss Mladen Krstajic.

The 21-year-old striker has been in red hot form for this season, scoring 15 goals in 24 appearances.

His recent performances have attracted attention from a number of top European clubs, with Barca thought to be the frontrunners to land his signature during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish champions are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements with number one striker Suarez approaching the latter stages of his career at 32, and Jovic is high on their list.

Ahead of Serbia's latest round of international fixtures, Krstajic has compared the young forward to the Barca talisman and backed him to reach the highest level of the game.

When asked if he could see Jovic playing at the Camp Nou in the near future, Krstajic told T-Online: "All I can say is that of course, I wish him all the best and the greatest possible success, and it is clear that he has enormous potential. He can achieve great things.

"I might compare him to Barcelona's Luis Suarez. He is a classic goalscorer, with very good ball handling and a great understanding of the game.

"He is courageous and at any time dangerous because he always lurking for his chance, and he can explout the smallest mistake of his opponent.

"Sometimes he seems listless, but that deceives the defenders and makes him even more dangerous."

Serbia have an international friendly against to look forward to on Wednesday before their European Championships qualifying campaign begins with a trip to the following Monday.

Jovic will be expected to start both games, as he looks to add to his tally of three caps while also netting his first goal on the international stage.

Frankfurt duo Mijat Gacinovic and Filip Kostic were also named in Krstajic's latest squad alongside Jovic, and the 45-year-old coach went on to praise the club colleagues for the understanding they have developed on the pitch.

"All three have fitted really well into the system Frankfurt play," he added. "Their individual qualities were, for me, never in question. They are showing there that three footballers from the Balkans can play together in one team. And with 's Ante Rebic there are even four.

"Jovic has adapted much faster to the football of the Bundesliga than many expected. But also Gacinovic and Kostic contribute a lot to the team's harmony."